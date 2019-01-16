Parents, community demand answers in Melquan Robinson death Video Video Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Dozens of family and friends of Melquan Robinson went to the Augusta Commission meeting on Tuesday to demand answers from city leaders. The 12-year-old died in October after he was elecrocuted at Fleming Park, which is public property.

Many say they have waited long enough to find out what went wrong and who is responsible. The city says they hired an outside company to investigate what happened. NewsChannel 6 requested the results of the investigation, but the city has not released them.

On Tuesday, the attorney representing Melquan's family confirmed the electrical problem that led to his death.

"There was a wire that came into contact with the metal pole and caused an electrical current in the area where Melquan happened to be standing near the fence," explains Rob Register with Atlanta-based Beasley Allen Law Firm

Their focus now is to find out who was responsible for installing the wires and fences, maintaining them and keeping the park safe.

"Our job in any case is to try to help the family in need and to hold those responsible accountable and that's what we are going to do here," says Register.

Community Activist Pastor Angela Harden and Reverend Dr. Willie Rivers asked people to join them at the Tuesday commission meeting where they asked city leaders for transparency with regard to the incident. Many showed up wearing stickers that read "Justice for Melquan Robinson." Some brought pictures of the little boy in his football uniform.

"It's just hard, like every single day it's hard. To have to go into a new year, missing Christmas with my son," says an emotional Chinnika Jackson, Melquan's mother.

Despite their grief, Melquan's parents thank the community for how they have shown love to their family.

"I thank the commissioners for just hearing us out and not turning their backs on us and once again, I just thank everybody. Like we said before, this could have been any body's child," Melquan Robinson Sr.

Mayor Hardie Davis publicly renews the city's committment to transparency. The family's lawyer says they are glad to hear the city will maintain an open line of communication.

"Everyone, I believe, wants to get to the bottom of this," says Register. "We had a massive inspection there were dozens of experts, electrical engenieers, contractors, everyone that had any involvement had someone out there and collectively."

Melquan's mother says she knows her first born son will save lives.

"If my son didn't die and he just got shocked, it probably would have been something else that would have been just swept up under the rug," Jackson says. "I think by my son dying, it was a wake up call to the whole community. It happened 27 years ago. What was done about it? It happened again. What was done about it? Then it happened to my son and out of everybody that this happened to, my son was the only one who died. I feel like he's going to change lives. Nothing is going to happen to nobody else. Melquan is going to make sure it gets fixed."

You can watch the full interview with Melquan's parents below or click here.