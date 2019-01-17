One person stabbed at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Highway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - One person is injured after a stabbing at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Highway in Augusta, Georgia.

The call came down around 3:30 a.m.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released yet.

