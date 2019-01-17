One person stabbed at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - One person is injured after a stabbing at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Highway in Augusta, Georgia.
The call came down around 3:30 a.m.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released yet.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high