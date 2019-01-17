CSRA News

One person stabbed at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Highway

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:18 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 09:26 AM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - One person is injured after a stabbing at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Highway in Augusta, Georgia. 

The call came down around 3:30 a.m.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released yet. 

