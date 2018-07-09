One man dedicates his Sundays to feed the homeless Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. People in the CSRA came out to help Tavon Phillips help feed the homeless. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Tavon Phillips is all about lending a helping hand. People told NewsChannel 6, he is under the 13th street bridge, giving back to the homeless every Sunday.

"I just came out here one day and fed 200 people," said Phillips. "I have constantly been doing."

Some people in the CSRA won't go hungry, thanks to the help of Tavon Phillps.

The CEO of the Righteous Brother Movement says his goal for him standing out there every Sunday, is to make sure those unfortunate get something to eat."

"If the food is not gone, I'm out here until all the food is gone," said Phillips. "Because at the end of the day when I get ready to leave, then they start popping up."

Phillps has been doing feeding the homeless under the bridge for four months now.

The word got out to different organizations in the CSRA, and now others have joined him in his efforts.

"We need to get out here and find these 1000 points of life," said I-20 Runners Motorcycle Club VP, Karen Abraham. "Find these people who are doing things that are positive in the community."

Not only were food and drinks were handed out. But clothes that were also donated by volunteers.

Philips says he's not worried about spending the money, as long as he's able to help those in need.

"I got all this support, and it doesn't have to come out my pockets anymore, explained Phillips. "If it comes down to it, I will because I'm doing it from the heart. Feeding the homeless is something I always wanted to do. Now that I'm doing it, it's going to continue to go on."

The RBM CEO is amazed at so many people in the area wanting to get behind his vision. A good deed he's picked up from his parents.

"I got many people behind me, and I got much support, explained Phillips. "This is what my momma inspired me to do."

Members of the I-20 Runners Motorcycle Club told NewsChannel 6 they would be out to help Tavon Phillips once a month.

If you would like to help or donate; contact Tavon at (706) 228-0344 or on his Facebook page.