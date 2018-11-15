One dead, one injured following shooting at Voorhees College Video

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating following a shooting at a local college.

The incident happened during a block party at Voorhees College just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, November 9.

Two men were struck by gunfire. Charles Williams, III, 26, later died. Officials are now waiting for autopsy results from Newberry, according to the Coroner's Office.

Voorhees College issued the following statement:

On Friday, November 9, 2018 after a Voorhees College Homecoming event, there was a shooting on the campus. Two young men, were shot; one fatally. Neither of the victims are Voorhees College students. The identity of the shooter has not been determined. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident. At this time, these are the only facts the College has and we will provide updates as we receive more information. Voorhees College extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. The residential side of campus will be on lockdown. Only students, faculty, and staff with proper I.D. and decals will be permitted on the residential side ofcampus. In addition, there are counseling services available for students. For more information, please contact the Office of Communications at (803) 780-1191 or communications@voorhees.edu.

SLED is investigating the incident with the help of the Denmark Police Department. Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes hopes to have someone in custody very soon.

Students Shawn spoke with near campus say they do not have concerns for safety. They hope the person responsible will be found. None of them wanted to appear on camera.

Shawn did have the chance to speak with the Communications Director for Voorhees College. When asked "if there are additional security measures in place following the incident?" Officials said, "at this time, the College does not have a statement."

A mass is scheduled to take place on campus in response to the shooting at 7 p.m.