1 dead after two vehicle crash on I-20 eastbound in Aiken County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a two vehicle crash on I-20 Eastbound.
It happened on Sunday just after 5:00 pm near mile marker 3.
Investigators say a disabled tractor trailer was sitting on the eastbound shoulder when it was struck in the rear by another car.
The driver of the car has been identified as 34-year-old Charles Starnes.
He was taken to the hospital where they died on Monday.
The driver of the truck was not injuried.
Original article below:
UPDATED ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 13 AT 10:26 P.M.
North Augusta Public Safety reports I-20 EB is back open.
______________________________
Several reports into the NewsChannel 6 newsroom came in just before 6:00 p.m. about a crash on Interstate 20. We later learned that a wreck happened on I-20 eastbound. North Augusta Public Safety tweeted that drivers should avoid I-20 EB between exit 1 and 5 around 6:00 p.m.
Later, NA Public Safety tweeted drivers should avoid the interstate because it has been shut down at exit 1 due to an accident they plan to work for several hours. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.
