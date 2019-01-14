1 dead after two vehicle crash on I-20 eastbound in Aiken County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic backed up on Interstate heading towards Columbia, SC.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a two vehicle crash on I-20 Eastbound.

It happened on Sunday just after 5:00 pm near mile marker 3.

Investigators say a disabled tractor trailer was sitting on the eastbound shoulder when it was struck in the rear by another car.

The driver of the car has been identified as 34-year-old Charles Starnes.

He was taken to the hospital where they died on Monday.

The driver of the truck was not injuried.

Original article below:

UPDATED ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 13 AT 10:26 P.M.

North Augusta Public Safety reports I-20 EB is back open.

______________________________

Several reports into the NewsChannel 6 newsroom came in just before 6:00 p.m. about a crash on Interstate 20. We later learned that a wreck happened on I-20 eastbound. North Augusta Public Safety tweeted that drivers should avoid I-20 EB between exit 1 and 5 around 6:00 p.m.

Later, NA Public Safety tweeted drivers should avoid the interstate because it has been shut down at exit 1 due to an accident they plan to work for several hours. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.