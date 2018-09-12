Old fire hoses can help active shooter situations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJBF) - The Augusta Fire department is using old equipment to save young lives.

The agency released a video Tuesday demonstrating how old fire hoses can help prevent an intruder from entering a school.

A hose is cut into a short piece then put onto the elbow door opener at the top to keep the door from opening.

Augusta Fire Chief, Chris James, explains how this came about.

"Our department has been doing some research and we're very involved in preparing for active shooter events. We're online seeing what's going on, saw where some firefighter had developed a system to use retired hose, fire hoses we're no longer using to secure an active shooter from getting into a school," says Chief Chris James

If you are a teacher or know a teacher that may be interested in getting a piece of an old hose you can contact the Augusta Fire Department or go to their Facebook page.