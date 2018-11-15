Officials: Pet adoptions urgently needed in Aiken County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AIKEN, S.C. - Due to a record number of strays and people surrendering pets during the month of October, officials with the Aiken County Animals Shelter, and Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), say they are at full capacity and in dire need of pet adoptions.

The shelter is holding two events to encourage adoption. The first is a "Black Friday Comes Early" adoption event on Saturday, November 17th. On that day selected pets will be available for adoption with no adoption fee. Free donuts and cider will be provided and volunteers will be on hand to help those wanting to adopt to find the perfect pet.

The second event is an ongoing offer for Veterans and Active Duty military in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans and Active Duty military may adopt a pet for no charge through Saturday, November 17th. The special promotion was launched on November 10th. Valid military or veteran ID is required.

According to FOTAS the shelter took in 512 animals in October, an unusually high number for the fall and more than 100 more than in October of 2017. All pets are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken and open Monday through Saturday.

