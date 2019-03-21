Now you can walk over one part of downtown Augusta Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A long-awaited pedestrian bridge in downtown Augusta is finished.

Wednesday, city leaders cut the ribbon on the pedestrian bridge that connects to the parking garage and the Augusta Marriott on Reynolds Street.

"They don't have to worry about the rain or other things that happen in the city," said Mayor Hardie Davis. "I think that this is a major step as a community. It has been a long time coming."

"In the past, they would have and still have the option to walk a foot outside," said Director of Central Services Department, Takiyah A. Douse. "But just now in the cold, the rain, and extreme temperatures they can use the pedestrian bridge."

The skywalk was first proposed in 2012. And it cost $1.2 million to build.

"The commission is making a concerted effort to ensure the pedestrians in this particular area have the tools they need to be successful," explained Douse.

Mayor Hardie Davis says the project is the result of a lot of hard work and a lot of teamwork in Augusta.

"We've done again in the last four years take the opportunity to come together with community partnerships, working with Augusta LLC and the Augusta Marriott Convention Center to deliver a project like this that has been on the books on a number of years," said Davis. "This commission saw fit to move forward with it."

And it only took six months to build.

"When you look at how government can deliver on services in an efficient manner, but also be effective in doing that at the same time," explained Davis. "This project is a testament to that."

This is the first pedestrian bridge in Augusta. But Mayor Davis says he'd like to see more skywalks at other locations around the city.

