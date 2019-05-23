North Augusta Public Safety searching for suspects involved in hit and run Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run.

Authorities say the incident happened on US #1 on Thursday, May 23.

Details are limited but a picture of two suspects were released by the Department.

If you can identify them, contact Sgt Fittery at 803-279-2121.