North Augusta Public Safety searching for suspects involved in hit and run

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 04:16 PM EDT

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run.

Authorities say the incident happened on US #1 on Thursday, May 23.

Details are limited but a picture of two suspects were released by the Department.  

If you can identify them, contact Sgt Fittery at 803-279-2121.

