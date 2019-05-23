North Augusta Public Safety searching for suspects involved in hit and run
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run.
Authorities say the incident happened on US #1 on Thursday, May 23.
Details are limited but a picture of two suspects were released by the Department.
If you can identify them, contact Sgt Fittery at 803-279-2121.
