North Augusta City Council approves Country Club land swap for recreational park Video

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - Say goodbye to North Augusta Country Club, and hello to a proposed recreation site.

North Augusta City Council voted to approve a land swap with the current owners of the property, so the city can build a park.

The Country Club is currently just empty land, but this land stretches far into the backyards of some people's homes.

Some homeowners say this park will be an issue, while others have mixed reviews.

North Augusta Resident, Lacey Bland's house is close to the old Country Club. She doesn't like idea of a park replacing the space.

"I'm not sure how I feel about lots of playing fields, lots of people, lots of traffic, lights, noise," says Bland.

Council decided Monday night to swap the land with the current owner's property.

North Augusta Mayor, Bob Pettit, says he likes the idea.

"The original land was always intended to be a park. North Augusta Country Club is in closer to town, it's cleared and has the routing for the golf course," says Mayor Pettit.

Positive predictions for this land resulted in unanimous approval by the council.

Some neighbors say they hope this is the start of something special.

Neighbor, Willie Daniel Lamatm Sr., says, "we had a lot of activity out here when the golf course was open. Since it's been gone, it kind of seems kind of dead. We need more activity in this area."

More activity means more cars, but Lacey says she moved to Gregory Lake Road because it was remote and peaceful.

"We were looking for a North Augusta location and this house really fit our needs for our family," says Bland, "but after moving here I realized how much traffic is on this road."

A two lane road could mean congested traffic, but Mayor Pettit is willing to meet the needs of everyone.

"You know we'll have to look at that. There's a couple of severe curves on there and you know development's occuring, and we'll see what comes out of that and how we can take advantage on it," says Pettit.

Willie Daniel says, the town is growing and has been able to handle it.

"Just down the street, we opened up with 50 new houses, down the street in the new neighborhood, so, that's more traffic," says Lamatm Sr.

Mayor Pettit thinks the park is a good move.

"It just fits right within where North Augusta is growing," says Mayor Pettit.

The city is still in the early stages of the park. Now that they did the land swap, the next step to look at is interior development.