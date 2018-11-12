No more "Winterland" in Columbia County; what this means for patrons Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - It was supposed to be a Christmas extravaganza at what would have been called "Winterland."

The new co-owner of Lights of the South, Mark Jackson, talked about how great the plan was this past summer.

"Why not have it all here on the same property, at the same time of the year...right here together- a one stop shop," said Jackson.

Now, make that two stops.

You can still plan to enjoy Lights of the South in Grovetown- but you'll have to bring your skates to Evans in order to enjoy the ice rink.

"The ice rink will be right here behind us, right in front of the stage, we're going to lay it down on the brick area," said Augusta on Ice Owner Christine Boerner.

Boerner says it was a race against time to get the rink up and running by deadline. It almost didn't happen.

"We got on the phone with Columbia County later that day and threw a Hail Mary and they said, 'Come on out, we'd love to have you,'" said Boerner.

That means no more "Winterland."

"We'll be going with Augusta on Ice and Lights of the south. We'll be operating our businesses separately this year," said Boerner.

Many patrons have already purchased their combo tickets.

"Those tickets are still totally valid. You should have already received an email from us, if you bought tickets, that will be following up to give you ice skating tickets," said Boerner.

The same sponsors are still on board for both Augusta on Ice and Light's of the South.

With "Christmas Columbia County" kicking off at Evans Towne Center Park on December 1st, Boerner says you'll still get the lights, the ice and the Christmas feel, just on a smaller scale.

We reached out to Lights of the South Co-Owner, Mark Jackson, on Monday.

We were told he wasn't in and all questions should be directed to Boerner.

If you'd like more information, you can contact: https://visitwinterland.com/