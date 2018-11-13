New details on deadly Savannah plane crash
Savannah, GA (WSAV) - According to a new report from the Air Force Investigation Board, the crew of the C-130 plane that crashed in Savannah back in May deviated from standard procedures after a problem developed with one of the engines.
Investigators say mismanagement of the situation ultimately caused the pilot to lose control of the aircraft.
The plane crashed shortly after takeoff killing nine airmen from Puerto Rico.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
