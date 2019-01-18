New commissioner supports administrator evaluation Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - More Augusta leaders are saying it's time to review the performance of the city administrator.

As we exclusively reported the mayor and commissioners have not done a job evaluation for the city administrator since 2016

Now Mayor Hardie Davis and Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom are calling for that to change soon.

But the commission has three new members who have only been working with Administrator Jackson for only a matter of days.

"Would you be able to evaluate the administrator now?"

"Well she has a track record, there's plenty of documents and plenty of history to go back on and look at. I think it would be interesting to look back on the last evaluation she had and see the recommendations to see if she met those yet," said Commissioner Brandon Garrett who took his seat on the commission two weeks ago.

Here's what adminsitrator Janice Jackson responded to the evaluation request:

"Although this is the first I am hearing of this, I welcome a fair evaluation."

"Our team has accomplished much, in conjunction with the commission, to move the organization and community forward," said Jackson.