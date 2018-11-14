Neighbors spring into action after home next door catches fire with woman inside Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Family honored for its heroic response. [ + - ] Video

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) - - Two Burke County neighbors now share a closer bond after a split-second, life saving decision. Now, they're even closer. That's because of the quick thinking of the little girl next door.

Erik Jensen remembers that October day when he got the call from the little girl's mother, Jennifer Greeley.

"She says Erik your house is on fire, get home," Jensen recalled.

It was the call no one wants to take. Erik Jensen rushed to his Keysville home 8 minutes into a shopping trip that ended once the breaking news came.

He said, "About a mile and a half before I got home I saw smoke in the air. Black smoke. By the time I got home and made it around the coroner all I saw was flames coming out of the house."

Inside the Jerry Road home was Jensen's 66-year-old mother, Pamela, screaming for out help. Next door, an 8-year-old girl playing in the yard heard those cries for help and saw the flames. That's when she ran inside her own home, told her mother and they called 911.

"I looked over and saw my neighbor, he waved over and showed me that my mom was over at his house," Jensen said of the Greeley family.

Jensen's mother was saved by the brothers of the young girl who answered the call. All this happened before first responders arrived.

And now nothing is left.

Jensen said the family lost everything.

"Our dogs were in the house also," he explained. "We had four. Four Yorkshires and a German shepherd and I found them the next day."

Adding to their pain is the death of the Jensen family patriarch who died a year ago. Jensen's father left the family an insurance policy that had lapsed.

"Really and truly I have to demo the entire house. It's gone. I mean there is nothing left," he said.

And despite his mother's month long battle in the hospital after the fire, she's alive. And the Jensens are thankful for the timing of it all.

Jensen added, "This is the one time I'm glad she disobeyed her mother and not cleaned up her room. Laughs."

Jensen added at this point he needs monetary help to rebuild. His neighbors, who did receive Citizen Hero Awards for their actions from Burke County Sheriff's Office, have already set thing in motion to take care of that too. You can help the Jensen family by clicking here.

