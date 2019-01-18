Neighbors say they call 911 frequently from block where 14-year-old was shot and killed

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - We continue to learn more about the neighborhood where a 14-year-old was shot and killed this month.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Ellis Street on January 3rd and found the teen with a gunshot wound. Investigators say evidence suggests the incident was accidental. At last update, the juvenile suspect who they believe pulled the trigger was still on the run. However, three more juveniles are in custody facing burglary charges for a prior related incident.

As deputies continue to investigate, we continue to ask questions about what happened. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are not able to give us much information because all of the suspects involved are children.

Following this incident, conversations that NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne had with neighbors brought up more questions so she started to dig deeper. One neighbor says he feared something like this would happen. He says they call 911 from their block a lot so we requested the call log.

For the block of Ellis St. from Metcalf to Tubman, dispatch records show there were 62 incidents involving law enforcement during the last year. 36 of those were crime related and the remainder were incidents like welfare checks, noise disturbances and area checks.

From the specific address where deputies say a 14-year-old was shot and killed this month, there were 16 instances involving law enforcement in the last year (Including the January 3rd incident in which a child was shot). Six of those were reported as domestic violence situations, one was a weapons/firearms call, one for abuse/ abandonment/ neglect and the rest included things like follow ups and welfare checks.

When NewsChannel 6 was in the area following up on the shooting death, someone asked about the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS). The individual questioned if DFCS was involved in this particular home.

DFCS, much like the sheriff’s office, cannot talk about open cases involving children so we talked to a former DFCS employee. Octavia Boyd-Wise explains the signs to look for in negative instances involving children and how you should approach a situation if you think DFCS is needed.

“You just can’t make a phone call and say—‘my neighbor, she ain’t taking care of her children!’ No, no, no, no, no. What do you mean? What is going on? Give me some facts. How long has this been going on? Everybody goes through hard times at one time or another… so if this is something that's just been going on for the last week or so, that's one thing, but if this has some longevity to it, you know, explain to me,” Boyd-Wise advises.

Here are some of the signs she says you should look for.

“This child had spaghetti for dinner on Monday and that same shirt with that same spaghetti on it is on it now and the day is Thursday so somebody isn't bathing them or changing their clothes,” she describes.

Boyd-Wise hopes this information helps you prevent future child deaths so we can avoid tragedies like the gunshot that ended the life of a 14-year-old on Ellis St. this month.