Need shelter in Allendale County, SC? Allendale Elementary School now open

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJFB) - A shelter is available for those who need a place to stay ahead of Hurricane Florence in Allendale County, South Carolina.

The shelter at Allendale Elementary School opened on at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 13.

The news comes on the heels of the Allendale County Department of Social Services, Allendale County Schools, and Department of Health and Environmental Control announcing their offices and schools will be closed on Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14.

Officials say no pets are allowed.

No word as of yet how long the shelter will be opened.



