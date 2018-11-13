N word use in chambers prompts no action Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - No apologies and no action from Augusta Commissioners over the use of offensive words.

Last week Commissioner Bill Fennoy stunned members of the audience when he used the "N" word three times.

Fennoy was quoting an old Facebook post from Commissioner John Clarke, who was appointed last week to fill the term of the late Grady Smith.

Commissioner Fennoy says he has nothing to apologize for.

"Anybody who has knows me for fifty plus years can say they've never heard me say that word in referring to somebody," said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

"Out of place for the circumstances?"

"I don't see that," said Commissioner Fennoy,

"Any apology?"

"Nothing to apologize for," said the Commissioner.

Commissioners have the right to censure fellow members for improper actions. That's been done four times since consolidation.