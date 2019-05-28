Murph Challenge 2019: Local CrossFit athletes honor fall wall hero Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) - While many Americans celebrate Memorial Day with family, a select few athletes will push their bodies to the physical limits.

Every Memorial Day, CrossFit gyms nationwide run the famous "Murph Challenge" to honor Navy Seal, Michael Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

Many service men and women sacrificed their lives for our freedom. As a way to say thank you, the CrossFit community is sacrificing their bodies this memorial day.

"The reason why we do a tough workout or a hero workout because we are making a small sacrifice for the big sacrifice those folks made for us," said CrossFit Augusta gym owner, George Lee.

The hero workout many are doing is called "The Murph." It consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1-mile run.

It was Murphy's favorite workout. Lee told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson, this year he and his gym members want to give back to the veterans at the Fisher House.

"I went out there and visited, saw what they have," said Lee. "We have one of the guys doing it; he stayed in one when his mother-in-law was in the hospital years back."

One challenger says the Murph is more than a workout; it is to recognize the heroes who protect our country.

"It's one of the things the group, in general, is built on," explained Brain Prochaska. "Helping each other out and respecting the people who are fighting for us."

Prochaska says the Murph attracts more people every year. He encourages you to remember these tips when participating next memorial day.

"In general you would want to drink a lot of fluids," Prochaska. "I had a smaller meal this morning, and I didn't work out much yesterday, things like that."

These athletes have small goals when finishing the challenge. However, they have one big goal when it comes to helping the veterans in Augusta.

"It makes me feel really good to see people step up so much for a charity that we are putting on like this," explained Lee.

The gym owner adds, what's amazing about the Murph Challenge is, everyday people, coming to workout and honoring hero they may have never known about.