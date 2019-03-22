CSRA News

Motorcycle fatality in Augusta

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 05:00 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a motorcycle rider this afternoon.  

Richmond County Officials received a call at 1:26 pm. The accident occurred on Powell Rd at Flagler Rd. The motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit a utility trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck. The motorcycle rider was thrown from the bike into a ditch and died on impact. 

The motorcycle rider has been identified as 48-year-old Turner Jackson Ready of the 1900 block on Janelle Rd.  

 

