Morehouse grad from Augusta heads into his future debt free

Morehouse College 2019 graduate is one of nearly 400 who will have student loans paid by billionaire Robert F. Smith.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It's news that many heard and applauded.

A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist announced he's paying the student loan debt of the entire graduating class of Morehouse College.

An Augusta man who is part of that group sat down with NewsChannel 6 to share just what the generosity means to him.

"Our call time for graduation was 5:30 in the morning," Labert Twiggs Jr. recalled of that Sunday. "They were like we're starting graduation with or without you, whether you're here or not."

This 22-year-old's Morehouse College commencement started like any other graduation exercise. And although it began before sunrise, Labert Twiggs sure is happy he didn't miss it.

"I just remember being around all of my brothers I've seen change and grow since our Freshman year and was just like, we're about to walk," he told NewsChannel 6. "We're not about to see each other after this, not like we used to."

But before Twiggs received his Religion degree with a minor in Education in his hand, he and his classmates heard a message from Billionaire tech mogul, Robert F. Smith, who shared a special mention at the end.

"My family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans," Smith said during the commencent speech he delievered while earning an honorary degree himself.

Twiggs shared his immediate reaction.

"It kind of hit us again. Did he just say he was going to pay our entire class debt? People were already texting. I opened up Instagram and it was already on Instagram through other major media sites," he shared. "I'm like, we're not done with graduation. I haven't even touched my degree yet and it's spreading like wildfire."

The excitement, Twiggs said, couldn't be contained.

"We ran out of there and everybody outside was just like, you debt free. You debt free! You debt free! And I was just like, I'm debt free!"

Twiggs, an alumni of Evans High School, said seniors typically vote on the commencement speaker, but this time Morehouse emailed students stating they would hear from Smith, who started Vista Equity Partners in 2000 to invest in software companines. Three of those companies are located in Georgia, according to the website.

Smith, 56, is on the Forbes 400 2018 list, which has Jeff Bezos and family listed as #1 and Bill Gates as #2. He's also on the Forbes Billionaries 2019 list with a net worth of $5 billion. Oprah Winfrey's net worth, according to Forbes, is $2.6 billion.

Morehouse estimates the grant he's starting to eliminate the student loan debt of nearly 400 students will cost around $40 million.

Twiggs shared he first wanted to go to Morehouse when the school's glee club visited his church, Tabernacle Baptist Church, when he was ten-years-old.

Though his mother encouraged him to keep his options open and apply to other schools, Twiggs knew he would become the coveted 'Morehouse Man.'

Now, the 2019 Morehouse graduate said his $30,000 worth of student loan debt is something he no longer has to worry about.

"I don't have to be splitting half my paycheck into my student loans and straight to housing as I'm moving and getting my apartment," he said.

Twiggs said his two younger siblings in college no longer have to worry about money either.

Twiggs wants to help his brother and sister during their time in college.

And after he studies abraod this summer, he plans to relocate to New Orleans to attend Relay Graduate School of Education and start a teaching job.

"I'm going to be teaching 2nd grade next year in New Orleans. One of my goals is to be a global educator," he told us. "A lot of black and brown children don't get global education a lot of times in their school system and I want to be a world traveler so I'm like let me combine the two."

Twiggs stressed college was hard at some points, such as when he toiled to raise funds for his study abroad trip to South Africa. But he said he relied on faith to get him through.

Twiggs said graduate school starts in July and he begins teaching in August.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins