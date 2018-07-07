More than 90 runners participate in 5K to remember Augusta Christian teen Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Runners come out to run in the first "Battle Won" Run 5K. [ + - ] Video

People of all ages signed up to run this year "Battle Won" Run.

Drew Passmore's father says he's happy to see people wanting to make sure the memory of Drew does not fade away.

"I think the amount of people that have shown up today to support the event, just shows what an impact he had on the community; and how we want to continue the impact in the community," said Andy Passmore.

It's been a little bit over a year now after the Augusta Christian teen; Drew Passmore died in a car crash.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drew Passmore.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drew Passmore.

But that doesn't let the people in the CSRA forget about Drew.

So runners of all ages gather at the Savannah Rapids Park for the first Battle Won Run 5K.

"This is just an opportunity for people in the community to come and say hey we're in support of you, we are supportive of the memory of a wonderful young man," explained family friend Jim Overstreet. "That was motivation enough for my wife and me to get up and get out here to do this."

Runners including Overstreet, told NewsChannel 6 when they heard about the event they just had to be a part of it.

More than 90 people showed up Saturday morning to either walk or run for Drew Passmore says the ultimate goal of the 5K is to give back to the community.

"We raise money to benefit local area high school students with resources that they need; for education and youth camps," explained Passmore.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Runners remember Drew Passmore in 5K.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Runners remember Drew Passmore in 5K.

At the end of the race, the crowd went wild, cheering each runner passing through the finish line.

Those with the best finishing time won prizes.

Both Overstreet and Passmore are appreciative that so many people came out to support Drew.

"To be motivated to come out and glorify and magnify the Lord through an event that honors their son," said Overstreet. "I mean how much better can it get?"

"Everybody is a winner today because everybody has been a part of this," said Drew's father. Everybody has been able to give to the foundation and help the local area high school students. That's why we exist."