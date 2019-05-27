CSRA News

More than 4k fallen CSRA soldiers honored with flags beside graves

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:44 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --  Local organizations are getting a head start on recognizing the service of fallen United States military veterans. 

The American Legion 178 led memorial day services at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Saturday.

Flags were placed at more than 4000 graves of buried CSRA veterans. A ceremony honoring those fallen veterans took place right after.

"I'm a veteran's and if it wasn't for these fallen veterans and those before me, we wouldn't have the freedom that we have today," Robert Caruso told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk. "It's not free, they sacrificed their lives for us," he added.

This is the 42nd year the local  American Legion placed flags at veteran's gravesides.
 

