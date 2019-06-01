Missing man's body found by fisherman at Wildwood Park

Appling, GA. - A day at the lake turned up a recovered body. A fisherman found a man who was reported missing after drowning.



"I saw what I thought was an otter, and then it didn't move, and then the closer I got...found out it was the man they were looking for," says Brian Davis, the fisherman who found the body.



Officials came out early in the morning to continue the search of a missing man who drowned in wildwood park.

They blocked off the area where the man went under the water when he tried swimming after his boat. But sadly, he was found on the other side of the lake.



"They stopped me at the power line, and told me to go to the furthest point on the other side away from the docks, and then trail the motor back across. And then when I did I found him in about 15 foot of water," says Brian Davis.



The man has been identified as 60-year-old Ronnie McGruder. Authorities immediately called the family to the scene.

DNR says that the weather played a huge role in the body trailing away from the shore.



"We were focusing our efforts in the last known area, and we went to where the fisherman last saw it. so it was probably a tenth of a mile from where he started, which yesterday we had a lot of factors with the wind and the water temperatures. The wind could've easily pushed him that way," Bobby Timmerman, DNR.



Officials are telling people to be safe when out on the lake. They say this incident happens almost every year.



"Sad, very sad. I'd hate for anyone to drown," says Jewel Weeks, a witness of the drowning.



The corner tells us they will send the body off for an autopsy in the next couple of days. Count on NewsChannel 6 as this story develops.