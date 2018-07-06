Missing Man From Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing man.
24-year-old Byron Speller was last seen on June 29th on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road.
He was driving a burgundy 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
That vehicle was later found abandoned on Lumpkin Road.
Speller was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and boots.
Anyone with information on Speller's whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office immediately.
