Missing Man From Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing man.

24-year-old Byron Speller was last seen on June 29th on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road.

He was driving a burgundy 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

That vehicle was later found abandoned on Lumpkin Road.

Speller was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on Speller's whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office immediately.