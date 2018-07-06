Missing Man From Augusta

CSRA News

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing man.

24-year-old Byron Speller was last seen on June 29th on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road.  

He was driving a burgundy 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

That vehicle was later found abandoned on Lumpkin Road.

Speller was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on Speller's whereabouts should call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office immediately. 

     

 

 

