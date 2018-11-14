Missing Anderson County teens could have been taken by mother
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) - Anderson County investigators are asking for the public's help in finding two missing teens.
15-year-old Harry Leroy Hawkins and 13-year-old Jeremiah Hawkins were last seen in Pendleton, S.C. where they live with their grandmother.
Investigators say they could be with their mother, Malaka Scott, who does not have legal custody of the teens.
They could be traveling between Anderson and Atlanta.
If you have any information, please call 864-260-4400
