Missing 15 year old in Richmond County

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 10:05 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - The Richmond County's Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen.

15 year old Jeremiah Emery was last seen on March 10th on the 3300 block of Milledgeville Road. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with white stripes.

Emery is listed as 5'8'' tall and weighs 145 pounds. He does not have any known medical conditions.

If you have any information on where he might be, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

 

