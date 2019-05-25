Memorial Day Parade takes on Aiken streets

Augusta, GA. - "Remembering all those that have fallen. All our former soldiers, whether they're ex-navy like I was. Army, Marines, Coast Guard, Air force. Everyone that has fought for our country. Especially those that were unable to come back," says Richard Krol, VFW Post parade representative.



The city of Aiken crowded the sidewalks to watch the Memorial Day parade floats and participants march down the streets.

Different types of cars cruised down the street as the people waved their American flags in the air. All to pay homage to veterans and loved ones.



"People along the route were thanking me for my services. I was walking for our VFW float, and I appreciate that. But each time, I kept thinking of myself we need to think about those that didn't come back," says Richard Krol.



This was also an opportunity for other veterans to salute each other.



"I saw some old veterans. There was no way they could walk the route. They're standing there, and they're thanking me for my service, and I immediately say back to them, thank you for your service. It's just tremendous," says Richard Krol.



This event overall was personal to many who haven't seen their loved ones in a while.



"He battles in the wars...across the ocean, and he does cool stuff...'Do you miss him?' ...Yeah," says Joshua Neville Jr., a parade watcher:



They even came out in remembrance of their loved ones who died.



"My great-uncle who has passed was in the military. This is one of the reason I love being in NJ, because he was in it and I'm happy to keep going in the tradition. Getting to know that there's a bunch of people who care about the military and everything..." says Abigale Meador, parade participant:​​​​​.