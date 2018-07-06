McCormick County deputies to receive cooling vests through Adopt-a-Cop
McCORMICK COUNTY (WJBF) - With the hot temperatures outside, it's important we all stay cool.
Thanks to you, deputies in one local county can.
Friday morning, Barclay Bishop's service organization, Barclay's Believers, Kings Creek Apparel, and KICKS WAKE UP KREW presented the McCormick County Sheriff with 16 cooling vests to outfit each one of his deputies.
It gives them some space for air circulation underneath their bulletproof vest, keeping them cool and safe.
"It's incredible it's a luxury that we would have never been able to afford before. It's hot and it's going to get hotter as the summer months go on. So this a luxury. I mean the comfort and safety of my deputies is paramount to me, so this is a huge asset in order to make this happen," said Sheriff Clark Stern, McCormick County Sheriff's Office.
If you'd like to donate click here and look for "Barclay's Believers - Adopt A Cop".
One cooling vest is $100, donations of any size are appreciated.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop