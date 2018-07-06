McCormick County deputies to receive cooling vests through Adopt-a-Cop Video

McCORMICK COUNTY (WJBF) - With the hot temperatures outside, it's important we all stay cool.

Thanks to you, deputies in one local county can.

Friday morning, Barclay Bishop's service organization, Barclay's Believers, Kings Creek Apparel, and KICKS WAKE UP KREW presented the McCormick County Sheriff with 16 cooling vests to outfit each one of his deputies.

It gives them some space for air circulation underneath their bulletproof vest, keeping them cool and safe.

"It's incredible it's a luxury that we would have never been able to afford before. It's hot and it's going to get hotter as the summer months go on. So this a luxury. I mean the comfort and safety of my deputies is paramount to me, so this is a huge asset in order to make this happen," said Sheriff Clark Stern, McCormick County Sheriff's Office.

If you'd like to donate click here and look for "Barclay's Believers - Adopt A Cop".

One cooling vest is $100, donations of any size are appreciated.