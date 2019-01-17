Mayor Davis speaks out against director firing
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta's mayor is speaking out against a commission decision to fire a department director.
Last week, on an 8 to 2 vote, commissioners fired Human Resources Director Doctor Gwendolyn Conner.
Conner had been on paid administrative leave since November, after evaluations from the administrator found several discrepancies.
But the mayor says commissioners took the wrong step in letting her go.
"That's not how you handle people, we've got individuals who are professionals. Individuals who spent their life building careers and professional accolades they've received and for us to do everything we can to impugn their character things like that I am not a fan of," said Mayor Hardie Davis.
Despite the scathing evaluations from the administrator, Davis says in his interactions with Conner she had done a "stellar job."
