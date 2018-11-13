Marvel characters carry on Stan Lee's Legacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Editor, Writer, and Publisher Stan Lee was known for iconic characters like this one. We spoke to a man who is apart of a local group who tells us how his legacy will live on through those characters.

"I think i learned how to read because of Stan lee.Y'know the way he wrote was so easy as a kid to understand and being in the hospital and seeing spider-man as a child just really changed my life," says Bryan Williams owner of Bryton Entertainment owner.

Bryan has been a long time Stan Lee fan. When he was five years old he had open heart surgery. And a visit from spider man sparked a change of heart that would impact the rest of his life and that of others.

On the last Friday of every month, Bryan and some friends dress up as different characters and continue the marvel action here in Augusta.

"All they see is the best of us and all we see is the best of them. And i think it's a direct reflection on what he wanted in life and without him we don't get to dress up as characters and go in the room as these amazing characters and take the pain away from those children at least a few minutes at a time"

Many fans worry Stan Lee's death will cause a void in the industry but some say he created characters that showed the best of us but they also showed our flaws as humans. And through this and these characters Bryan is able to teach his son a valuable lesson.

"I'm able to have my son go with us and do super hero events and he understands at first its cool. Aye I get to dress as a superhero but then he understand what he's doing as a super hero in bringing that happiness to a child which is what Stan Lee did forever."

This group has done this for several years and they will continue to do so to bring smiles to the children for many more.