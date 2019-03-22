CSRA News

Marshal says no reported threats to Mayor Davis.

Mar 22, 2019

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 05:55 PM EDT

Marshal says no reported threats to Mayor Davis.

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Questions about a new vehicle for Mayor Hardie Davis continue to swirl. Now, the Marshal's office is involved.  

Commissioners agreed Tuesday *not* to require decals on the mayor's new Chevy Tahoe.

Mayor Davis said during that meeting decals would not be prudent becuase of threats against him.

He said the Marshal could attest to that.

But we checked with Marshal Ramone Lampkin, who says there are no reports of any threats against the mayor.

Commissioner Marion Williams says the Marshal told him the same thing.

"I don't ever remember that happening. I missed one meeting so it could have happened. I don't remember that happening. I checked with the Marshal myself, he said he did not have a report. No incident of that ever happening. I don't know why, this could have been very simple, could have did the public hearing and had it over with," says Commissioner Marion Williams. 

We've reached out to Mayor Davis for a response to Commissioner Williams' and the Marshal's comments, but have not  gotten a response.

