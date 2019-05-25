Mailboxes vandalized in Bamberg County; authorities searching for suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) -- The Bamberg County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or people responsible for vandalizims.

Authorities say the incident happened to mailboxes along Smoak St, North St and Creekside Dr between Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23.

Details are limited, but officials say the mailboxes were vandalized. "You or someone you know was probably affected by this incident," authorities sai.

If you have any information, contact the Bamberg Police Department. You can remain anonymous.