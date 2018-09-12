CSRA News

Made Fore A Pro offering more than Masters housing; Helping out evacuees

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 01:33 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- - Made Fore A Pro Housing is offering free homes in the CSRA for evacuees. 

They sent a letter to nearly 1200 homeowners who rent their homes during Masters Week. At least 15 homes have been offered as a place for folks to escape from Hurricane Florence.

In addition to the home, Made Fore A Pro is also offering up some of their free services during their stay.

"Most people are giving up their homes for free: Moving in with their in-laws, staying with their parents or staying at their second houses," Founder and President of Made Fore A Pro, Gabby Benton, told NewsChannel 6." Some people are offering up bedrooms in their homes. A lot of people are offering accommodations for pets."

You can get in touch with them via phone or email: (706) 831-4065 or info@madeforeapro.com

 

Video Center