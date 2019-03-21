Lock and Dam public hearing looms Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Citizens are urged to come to a public hearing on March 21 to learn more about the proposed projects concerning the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam.

Early March 21, two local congressmen held a press conference on the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta where they expressed their thoughts about the dam.

Georgia Congressman Rick Allen and South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson made it clear where they stand on the issue. Both would rather see the dam repaired while the US Army Corp of Engineers recommends building a rock weir. It could help fish migrate down the river but would lower the water level, which concerns riverfront developers.

"With the secretary of the Army, we hand-delivered a letter with our concerns so we know the Corps is getting that concern. The other thing too is that the Corps will ask us, well, where's the community? When we go to them they say, where's the community and so what we need is the community to let their opinions be known," said Congressman Allen.

Congressman Wilson added, "The pool must be maintained and the law I believe is very clear on this. We will be working to maintain the law to maintain a pool for the Savannah River which is so beautiful and so meaningful to both sides of the river."

The public hearing will be at the Municipal Building in Augusta and starts at 5 p.m. It will be in Augusta Commission chambers.