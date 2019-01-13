Local woman helping those affected by the partial government shutdown Video

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) - "It must be tough going to work and knowing you're not going to get a paycheck," said Owner of Perry's Landing Mignon Perry.

Entering its 4th week, it's the longest the government has ever been shut down. Almost 800,000 workers missed their paychecks on January 11th so local woman Mignon Perry decided to lend a helping hand for those affected in the River Region.

Perry explained, "I thought it would be a good idea for folks if they want to come out and enjoy a free meal and at least have one meal they don't have to worry about."

People in need is something Perry doesn't want to see here at home.

"I grew up in Jamaica so seeing poverty first hand, we were just down there in August and you get to see it every time you go," she said.

One of the main things causing the government shutdown is the gridlock between lawmakers concerning southern border security.

Perry immigrated to America in the '90s legally after a lot of waiting.

"By that time I had my 5 years and I was able to get my citizenship that way but it wasn't easy," said Perry.

She thought about how hard coming to America could have been.

She added, "I couldn't imagine trying to get citizenship at this stage."

Perry says her free meal was inspired by her sister-in-law who was affected by government shutdowns during the Clinton administration.

"She's part of the reason why I thought to do this. Not that we didn't have food on the table but I do remember her being nervous about whether they were going to cut back on their staff. What was going to happen," said Perry.

Many Americans are feeling that same uneasy emotion.

Perry added, "I just can't imagine what it's like for folks that are showing up to work and putting their heart into it and not getting paid."