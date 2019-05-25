CSRA News

Local Play Sheds Light on Black Actors Struggling for Leading Roles

Posted: May 25, 2019

Updated: May 25, 2019 08:04 AM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Often times it may be hard for an African-American men to be placed in leading roles in films, TV, or even stage plays.

Le Chat Noir is hosting the play Voice in my soul, Yearning to Breathe Free.

This one act play shows the struggles of a black actor trying to make it.

Actors Samuel Lee Fudge and Reggie Freeman stopped by Television Park to talk to News Channel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk about the play.

