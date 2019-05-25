Local Play Sheds Light on Black Actors Struggling for Leading Roles
AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Often times it may be hard for an African-American men to be placed in leading roles in films, TV, or even stage plays.
Le Chat Noir is hosting the play Voice in my soul, Yearning to Breathe Free.
This one act play shows the struggles of a black actor trying to make it.
Actors Samuel Lee Fudge and Reggie Freeman stopped by Television Park to talk to News Channel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk about the play.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Young homebuyers scramble as prices rise faster than incomes
- Stan Lee's former manager arrested on elder abuse charges
- Yoga teacher found alive after missing for 2 weeks in Hawaii forest
- Aiken County Officials say a man was found dead in the woods in Batesburg
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.