Local leaders point to education to help keep kids from crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - As local law enforcement look into why a man with a criminal record opened fire on Richmond County deputies, some leaders say there might be a better fix.

"Our parents need to understand that they have to play a part in helping their at risk child get on track," said Richmond County Board of Education Vice President Venus Cain.

One thing Cain said could help lower the number of kids and young adults leaving school and heading to prison is how they are educated.

"I can cry for three reasons," she explained. "I can cry because I'm crying tears of joy because my child walked across the stage and got their high school diploma. And guess what? That means they're closer to moving out. Or I can cry because my child is behind the prison walls for the next five to ten years or I can cry and mourn the loss of my child."

NewsChannel 6 reported earlier this month on the shooting death of 14-year-old Camron Robinson. Four other Richmond County teens have been charged in a related case. And 25-year-old Letirros McDuffie exchanged gun fire with deputies Saturday night at Heitage Apartments off Jackson Road, Now, he's awaiting charges and his booking into jail. Cain, told us a lot of criminal cases can be avoided if kids have the right education. She said the upcoming Rightsizing vote in March could make way for the Innovation Academy, which would switch the alternative school at Lamar from a place students are sent for behavioral issues to a project based learning style school parents could volunteer to send their kids to attend.

"When that child is successful the community is successful, the parents are successful because you stop that vicious cycle," she said.

Education is the vehicle the local juvenile justice system is using to turn around kids too. In November, NewsChannel 6 reported on three local judges working hard because half of the more than 1,000 kids in the system are incarcerated, on probation or in a violation related program.

Juvenile Court Education Specialist Audrey Armistad said during that time, "If it's a reading problem, we're going to tackle that problem. If it's a mental health problem, we're going to try to tackle that problem with the kid. Find those appropriate services to get to that kid so that they can be successful with their education."

"When you ask a kindergartener or Pre-K what they want to be they have something that they want to be," Cain concluded.



