Local law enforcement give update on hands-free law results

(WJBF) - It's been a little over a week for the new Georgia hands-free-law.

We checked in with state and local law enforcement to see how their handling the new rules.

Georgia State Troopers have written more than 800 warnings and about 200 tickets.

Richmond County wrote roughly 120 warnings during their 2-day campaign.

Columbia County also educating drivers by giving verbal warnings before slapping a ticket on you.

Burke County has written about 15 warnings and 2 tickets.