Local doctor earns top spot as AU's Chief Medical Officer

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Local physician, raised and educated in Augusta, is named top doc for Augusta University Health Systems.

Phillip Coule, who has been the interim, was awarded the position early in 2019. According to a release in AU's "JagWire" one of the attributes that earned Coule the position was his oversight of patient quality and clinical effectiveness.

Coule's medical expertise falls within the realm of emergency medicine, disaster prepardness, and mass casuality triage. Phillip Coule received his undergraduate degree from Augustsa College and medical degree from MCG as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the University Tennessee.

Read about Dr. Coule, including how a crumpled up car on the side of an Augusta road led him down the path to becoming a physican in AU's Alumni Magazine: Coule Runnings: From Summerville to the medical college to the medical center, Dr. Philip Coule knows the place inside and out