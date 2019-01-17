CSRA News

Local doctor earns top spot as AU's Chief Medical Officer

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 06:09 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 06:18 PM EST

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Local physician, raised and educated in Augusta, is named top doc for Augusta University Health Systems.

Phillip Coule, who has been the interim, was awarded the position early in 2019.  According to a release in AU's "JagWire"  one of the attributes that earned Coule the position was his oversight of patient quality and clinical effectiveness. 

Coule's medical expertise falls within the realm of emergency medicine, disaster prepardness, and mass casuality triage.  Phillip Coule received his undergraduate degree from Augustsa College and medical degree from MCG as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the University Tennessee.

Read about Dr. Coule, including how a crumpled up car on the side of an Augusta road led him down the path to becoming a physican in AU's Alumni Magazine:  Coule Runnings: From Summerville to the medical college to the medical center, Dr. Philip Coule knows the place inside and out

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center