Local county using their streets to keep drugs off of them Video

Burke County, GA (WJBF) - A local county using a proactive approach to arrest criminals.

This week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested 3 men on drug and gun charges following a simple seat belt stop. Burke County deputies are using traffic stops to educate people who are breaking simple traffic infractions on the one hand. On the other hand, they are using these stops as a proactive approach to catching criminals.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says the strategy they follow is called Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety, or DDACTS for short. Using this method, they put deputies in known spots for traffic violations and other crimes.



“We look at it two ways,” Chief Blanchard describes. “If somebody's violating a traffic law it gives our officers a chance to educate. If they then conduct that traffic stop and they see that other laws are being broken it gives us a chance to incarcerate and get criminals off the streets.



Our NewsChannel 6 team went out to ask people what they think of this strategy.

“It is a good way to keep communities safe, but at the same time, the way I see it is, you still have crazy people out here,” said one young man.

A Burke County mother said, “Yeah, it's really good I think it's cutting down.”

Chief Blanchard confirms her assumption. He says these kinds of proactive approaches are cutting down on their violent crimes.



“Our numbers are down over 50% by doing this and that's huge,” says Chief. “Now, don't get me wrong, we're not going to take full credit for that. It's a big community involvement. A lot of these drug houses that we're hitting is because the community is letting us know.”

This week, Burke County deputies had a traffic stop that Chief says proves their proactive steps really work. His deputies started what seemed to be a simple stop after they noticed a driver was not wearing his seat belt. When the officers got up to the car, they smelled marijuana.



“That's going to take a traffic stop to another level,” Chief Blanchard explains.

In the car, deputies found .2 grams of heroin, 37.1 grams of marijuana (which falls into the “intent to distribute” category) and 2 illegal guns.

“Then [the driver] actually put his hand on a gun,” Chief describes. “At that time, our officer drew his weapon and ordered him to immediately raise his hands, which he did…Turns out, this weapon was unloaded it and he was trying to hide it from the officer because he was a convicted felon, but it could have cost him his life!”

Often critics disagree with this type of policing. They say it is “profiling.” We asked Chief Blanchard about the argument.



“DDACTS is basically something that's supported by law enforcement agencies nationwide, as well as outside agencies, like the ACLU. We are conducting traffic stops based on violations of the law so if the violation doesn't exist then no traffic stop exists,” Chief Blanchard explains.

He says his deputies have no quota and this approach is not about simply writing tickets. They train their deputies to treat everyone in a traffic stop like the person is a family member up until the point if/when they realize a serious crime is taking place.

Their overall mission is to reduce violent crimes and property crimes and Chief Blanchard says they have to be proactive in the small things in order to reach their goal.

“We understand that majority of violent crimes and property crimes are drug related. All the statistics show that. The last 4 murders in Burke County were over marijuana in the last year and a half so if they're related to drug sales, and you know that then it makes sense to go after drug dealers,” says Chief Blanchard.

Chief says every now and then, they follow initiatives from the state to target specific concerns like no seatbelts or speeding; however, big picture, their mission is to keep people in their county alive.