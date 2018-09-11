CSRA News

Local ceremonies to commemorate anniversary of 9/11

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 12:23 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 12:23 AM EDT

AUGUSTA - Several ceremonies across the CSRA will commemorate the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001: 

AUGUSTA

8:30 a.m. - The Augusta Fire Department will host ceremonies at each station in the city. The main ceremony will be at Fire Station #8 on Highland Avenue. 

COLUMBIA COUNTY

8:30 a.m. - The Board of Commissioners will hold A Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Military Memorial Library behind the Evans Library. Retired FDNY Lt. Serge Burack will serve as the guest speaker. 

FORT GORDON

The installation will host a series of events coordinated to mark the exact moments that occured on September 11th, 2001:

8:46 a.m. - Canon fire will signify the first strike on the World Trade Center. Colors lowered to half-mast. 

8:47 a.m. - Playing of "Taps" followed by a moment of silence.

8:49 a.m. - Prayer

8:50 a.m. - Remarks by Major General John B. Morrison, Jr., Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Commanding General.

9:03 a.m. - Canon shot at Signal Towers flag pole signifying crash of Flight 1785 into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

9:37 a.m. - Canon shot at Signal Towers flag pole signifying crash of Flight 77 into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

10:03 a.m. - Canon shot at Siglan Towers flag pole signifying crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA. 

AIKEN

10 a.m. - City officials will unveil Purple Heart signage for all major roadways at 1634 Richland Avenue. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center