Local ceremonies to commemorate anniversary of 9/11

AUGUSTA - Several ceremonies across the CSRA will commemorate the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001:

AUGUSTA

8:30 a.m. - The Augusta Fire Department will host ceremonies at each station in the city. The main ceremony will be at Fire Station #8 on Highland Avenue.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

8:30 a.m. - The Board of Commissioners will hold A Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Military Memorial Library behind the Evans Library. Retired FDNY Lt. Serge Burack will serve as the guest speaker.

FORT GORDON

The installation will host a series of events coordinated to mark the exact moments that occured on September 11th, 2001:

8:46 a.m. - Canon fire will signify the first strike on the World Trade Center. Colors lowered to half-mast.

8:47 a.m. - Playing of "Taps" followed by a moment of silence.

8:49 a.m. - Prayer

8:50 a.m. - Remarks by Major General John B. Morrison, Jr., Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Commanding General.

9:03 a.m. - Canon shot at Signal Towers flag pole signifying crash of Flight 1785 into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

9:37 a.m. - Canon shot at Signal Towers flag pole signifying crash of Flight 77 into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

10:03 a.m. - Canon shot at Siglan Towers flag pole signifying crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA.

AIKEN

10 a.m. - City officials will unveil Purple Heart signage for all major roadways at 1634 Richland Avenue.