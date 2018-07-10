Keeping firearms out of harm's reach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The accidental shooting of an Augusta child has some asking how it could have been prevented.

"This is an incredible sense of sadness, it was just a very tragic, avoidable accident," said Steven Fishman of Sidney's Department Store.

Fishman was referring to this past weekend's shooting of four-year-old Justin Foss, Junior. Fishman says a child's curiosity can be deadly because to them firearms look attractive.

"They see the firearm and it's interesting to them. They watch TV too," he said.

Fishman advises gun owners with kids to buy a simple case and lock it with a padlock. You can keep your gun out of a kid's hands by storing it in a safe, or never letting them know you have a firearm.

"Gun locks are not that expensive and anybody could be a star by giving them away. If this makes your comfort zone and make you feel safe to have a firearm in your house, I would think it's my responsibility to try to make that happen," said Fishman.

Fishman urges parents and guardians to remember their responsibility and to watch their kids closely.

"You need to have some level of responsibility. The reality is that you need to be responsible if you have a firearm in the house," he added.