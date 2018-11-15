Judge issues ruling on requests by Stacey Abrams campaign
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's election results must not be certified until the secretary of state has confirmed that certain absentee ballots have been counted.
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled late Wednesday that the secretary of state must confirm that each county's vote tally includes absentee ballots on which the voter's date of birth is missing or incorrect.
The order stems from a request in a lawsuit filed Sunday by the campaign of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor.
But the judge rejected several other requests from the Abrams campaign.
He declined to extend the period during which evidence could be submitted to prove the eligibility of voters who cast provisional ballots. He also declined to order that provisional ballots cast by voters who went to a precinct in the wrong county be counted.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Great American Smokeout helping people quit smoking
- Garth Brooks on his emotional new song "Stronger than me"
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect