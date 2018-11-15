Judge issues ruling on requests by Stacey Abrams campaign

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's election results must not be certified until the secretary of state has confirmed that certain absentee ballots have been counted.



U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled late Wednesday that the secretary of state must confirm that each county's vote tally includes absentee ballots on which the voter's date of birth is missing or incorrect.



The order stems from a request in a lawsuit filed Sunday by the campaign of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor.



But the judge rejected several other requests from the Abrams campaign.



He declined to extend the period during which evidence could be submitted to prove the eligibility of voters who cast provisional ballots. He also declined to order that provisional ballots cast by voters who went to a precinct in the wrong county be counted.



