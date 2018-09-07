Jones Creek Golf Club set to close September 9

Google Images Photo courtesy of Google Images available for reuse.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - A golf course that's been in Columbia County for 33 years will officially close after the weekend.

Jones Creek Golf Club will shut down Sunday evening, September 9th.

They've been a staple course in Evans since 1985.

Course owners have been in a legal battle with the county for years over issues of water runoff from a nearby lake that they say is affecting the course.

Tee times are still open for the weekend.

Columbia County has released the following statement regarding the closing of the course: