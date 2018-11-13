Investigation into Denmark, South Carolina's drinking water underway
Denmark, S.C. (WJBF) - An investigation of Denmark, South Carolina's drinking water is underway after a chemical meant for cleaning hot tubs was found in the water supply.
The chemical called Halosan was added to the water supply for almost ten years to regulate a naturally occurring iron bacteria.
Use of the chemical ended in July, but a recent investigation reveals the chemical was not approved by the E.P.A. for use in drinking water.
NewsChannel Six reached out to Denmark's Mayor, Gerald Wright, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for comment, but have not received a response at this time.
