Interstate 20 work at the Savannah River Bridge expected to impact travelers

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - The commute on Interstate 20 across the state line could be slow moving in the overnight hours.

The long anticipated bridge work in that area is expected to begin at 9:00pm Tuesday, January 22. Drivers who prefer overnight travel, can expect nightly single lane and shoulder closures at the Savannah River Bridge and Augusta Canal areas to drill testing in the area.

The impacts will occur nightly on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the bridge for 18 total nights of overall work. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation want to remind drivers the lane closures come with a significant reduction in speed through the work zones, and to remain cautions while travelling through the area.

The work to replace parts of the bridge and widening the interstate is expected to last for 3 years with an estimated cost of $72 million. Actual groundbreaking and construction is not scheduled to begin until much later in 2019 and actual bridge work probably won’t start until early 2020, according to information from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

See the actual times and speed limits released by G-DOT below: (click image to enlarge)

