International martial arts competition calling the Garden City home Video

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) - Everybody was certainly kung-fu fighting in downtown Augusta at the convention center for the Dixieland Nationals Karate Tournament.

Not only do folks compete to be number one, others also competed for scholarships.

"Martial arts is everywhere now it's growing. Martial arts can change your life. So many positive things," said competition organizer Aaron Hensley.

Out of 600 competitors from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, only a few remained tonight at the 46th annual competition. Finalists competed for first prize in their field of expertise.

The tournament is part of the North American Sports Karate Association.



"It's a world tour circuit. There's 13 events two are in Canada, one is in Ireland, the rest are in the U.S. and so these are kids who travel the whole circuit, they do all 13 events so it's a commitment for sure to earn a world title," explained Hensley.

This commitment can cost a lot of money so a handful of competitors fight for scholarship money.

"If they play football, baseball, soccer and they were the best at that if they were the best football player in the world they're gonna be at Georgia, Clemson, or Alabama they're going to be somewhere and not having to pay for it. That's not available in martial arts," said Hensley.

Not only was $6,000 of scholarship money awarded to competition winners, 44 CSRA martial arts students received their black belts.

Hensley described, "It takes years. Too many times people want to quit stuff so easily. As soon as they have some adversity they want to give up. We've got 44 people from the youngest one being 10 on there we have people in their 60s on stage tonight. So we have anywhere between kids and grandparents that have stuck with it for years."

This was the first time Augusta has hosted Dixieland Nationals which brought in new faces and revenue to local businesses.

"A lot of restaurants, Boll Weevil is the number one, everybody wanting to get dessert which is pretty cool. This is a way to show off our city to people who never been here before," said Hensley.

The City of Augusta has signed a two-year contract with Dixieland Nationals.