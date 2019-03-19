Interfaith memorial service to be held in Aiken remembering New Zealand shooting victims
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Tuesday night, the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack will be remembered in Aiken.
A public interfaith memorial prayer service will be held at 7pm.
It'll be at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church on Gregg Avenue.
Organizers say they want to stand in solidarity in hopes of spreading the word of peace and unity.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood