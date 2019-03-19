Interfaith memorial service to be held in Aiken remembering New Zealand shooting victims

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Tuesday night, the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack will be remembered in Aiken.

A public interfaith memorial prayer service will be held at 7pm.

It'll be at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church on Gregg Avenue.

Organizers say they want to stand in solidarity in hopes of spreading the word of peace and unity.