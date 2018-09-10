Hurricane Ready: Preparing for a power outage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WNCT/WJBF) - Power outages are common when tropical systems hit. There are several steps you can take in advance to be ready for a major storm.

If You Lose Power

Use a flashlight for emergency lighting, not candles.

Turn off electrical equipment you were using when the power went out.

Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer.

If you use a computer, keep files and operating systems backed up regularly, either on recordable DVDs, CDs or an external hard drive. If you must evacuate, take the backup files with you. Consider buying extra batteries and a power converter if you use a laptop computer.

Get a high-quality surge protector for all of your computer and home theater equipment.

If you have an electric garage door opener, find out where the manual release lever is located.

Have a standard corded telephone or cell phone that doesn’t require electricity.

Water Safety

To treat water, first, filter the water using a piece of cloth or coffee filter to remove solid particles.

Bring it to a rolling boil for one full minute and cool 30 minutes or; add 12 drops of 2% tincture of iodine per gallon or; add 16 drops of unscented liquid chlorine bleach per one gallon of water. Let stand 30 minutes.

Use water purification tablets.

Generator Safety

Buy a generator that is listed with the Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) or Factory Mutual (FM).

If you use a generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.

Do not connect a generator to a home’s electrical system.

Follow generator directions. Do not use indoors, including inside a garage, due to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup. Have adequate ventilation and follow proper refueling practices.

Be sure to let the generator cool down before refueling.

Outage Maps