Hurricane Ready: Home disaster kit
(WNCT/WJBF) - Stay up to date with the latest warnings and advisories on NewsChannel 6 and WJBF.com. Download the WJBF Weather App for your smartphone.
You can watch our live stream in case your power goes out,and have access to our latest weather posts.
- Watch the latest warnings and advisories on NewsChannel 6, WJBF.com and the NewsChannel 6 Facebook page.
- Have a family plan in place and stay together at all times. Go to a predetermined interior room away from windows.
- Fill sinks, bathtubs, and buckets full of water for sanitary use. If the power goes out, you may lose your water supply.
- Remember, one gallon per person, per day.
- Fill a cooler with ice to store food in case the power goes out.
- Bring in outdoor lawn furniture, toys, garden tools and tie down objects that cannot be brought inside.
- Make sure all of your portable electronics; smartphone, tablet, MP3 player, laptop, are fully charged. Consider buying a battery operated charger to use if the power goes out.
- Have plenty of toys and books to keep children entertained.
- Let someone know you are staying home during the storm.
- Do not go out in the brief calm, as strong winds can pick up sooner than you expect.
Home Disaster Kit
Water & Food
- At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3-5 day
- At least a 3-5 day supply of non-perishable food
Food
- Ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, vegetables
- Canned juices, powdered milk, soup
- Non-perishable high-energy food: nuts, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars
- Food for infants and elderly persons
Tools & Supplies
- Cell phone with chargers
- Hand-crank or battery-operated radio
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Paper plates, cups a, d plastic utensils
- Extra cash or travelers cheques, loose change
- Manual can opener, utility knife
- Map of area (for locating shelters or evacuation routes)
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Multi-purpose tool
- Insect repellent and sunscreen
- Camera (damage photos)
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
Sanitation
- Toilet paper, towelettes, soap, hand sanitizer, liquid detergent, feminine supplies
- Personal items, plastic garbage bags and disinfectants
Clothing & Bedding
- Sturdy shoes or work boots
- Rain gear
- Hats, work gloves, sunglasses
- Extra set of clothing
- Blankets or sleeping bags
Baby Items
- Formula, diapers, bottles, powdered milk, and medications
Special Items for Adults
- Prescription and non-prescription medication that are regularly used, denture needs, contact lenses, eye glasses, hearing aid batteries
Important Records
- Keep copies in a waterproof, portable container
- Will, insurance policies, contracts, deeds, stocks and bonds
- Passports, Social Security cards, immunization records
- Bank accounts and credit card numbers
- Inventory of valuable household goods
- Family & emergency contact information
- Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop