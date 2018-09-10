Hurricane Ready: Home disaster kit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a family plan in place and stay together at all times. Go to a predetermined interior room away from windows.

Fill sinks, bathtubs, and buckets full of water for sanitary use. If the power goes out, you may lose your water supply.

Remember, one gallon per person, per day.

Fill a cooler with ice to store food in case the power goes out.

Bring in outdoor lawn furniture, toys, garden tools and tie down objects that cannot be brought inside.

Make sure all of your portable electronics; smartphone, tablet, MP3 player, laptop, are fully charged. Consider buying a battery operated charger to use if the power goes out.

Have plenty of toys and books to keep children entertained.

Let someone know you are staying home during the storm.

Do not go out in the brief calm, as strong winds can pick up sooner than you expect.

Home Disaster Kit

Water & Food

At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3-5 day

At least a 3-5 day supply of non-perishable food

Food

Ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, vegetables

Canned juices, powdered milk, soup

Non-perishable high-energy food: nuts, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars

Food for infants and elderly persons

Tools & Supplies

Cell phone with chargers

Hand-crank or battery-operated radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Paper plates, cups a, d plastic utensils

Extra cash or travelers cheques, loose change

Manual can opener, utility knife

Map of area (for locating shelters or evacuation routes)

Matches in a waterproof container

Multi-purpose tool

Insect repellent and sunscreen

Camera (damage photos)

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Sanitation

Toilet paper, towelettes, soap, hand sanitizer, liquid detergent, feminine supplies

Personal items, plastic garbage bags and disinfectants

Clothing & Bedding

Sturdy shoes or work boots

Rain gear

Hats, work gloves, sunglasses

Extra set of clothing

Blankets or sleeping bags

Baby Items

Formula, diapers, bottles, powdered milk, and medications

Special Items for Adults

Prescription and non-prescription medication that are regularly used, denture needs, contact lenses, eye glasses, hearing aid batteries

Important Records